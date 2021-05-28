 Skip to main content
I-80 stop near Lincoln nets 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, leads to arrest of Texas man
I-80 stop near Lincoln nets 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, leads to arrest of Texas man

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon turned up two and a half pounds of fentanyl and led to the arrest of a Texas man by the Lancaster County Sherriff's Office. 

The fentanyl was in pill form, Lancaster County Sherriff Terry Wagner said, and officers also found about $33,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Ezekiel Fernandez, a 31-year-old from Texas, was arrested and taken to jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of money with an intent to commit a drug violation, Wagner said.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

