I-80 stop near Lincoln nets 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, leads to arrest of Texas man

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon turned up two and a half pounds of fentanyl and led to the arrest of a Texas man by the Lancaster County Sherriff's Office.

The fentanyl was in pill form, Lancaster County Sherriff Terry Wagner said, and officers also found about $33,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Ezekiel Fernandez, a 31-year-old from Texas, was arrested and taken to jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of money with an intent to commit a drug violation, Wagner said.

