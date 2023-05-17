Two people have been federally charged in connection with a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lincoln earlier this month that turned up more than 55 pounds of methamphetamine.

Gerardo Soto-Sigala, 39, and Daisy Franco, 34, were indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In U.S. District Court records, Colin Strickland, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, said that on May 9, Lincoln Police Officer John Hudec stopped a 2010 Honda Odyssey with California plates for a traffic infraction just west of Lincoln's airport exit.

Strickland said that during the stop, the driver, Soto-Sigala, gave Hudec consent to search the minivan, which led to the discovery of a concealed compartment under the center console with 50 individual packages of narcotics hidden inside.

The drugs weighed 25.7 kilograms, or nearly 57 pounds.

The two were arrested and are being housed at the Douglas County jail in Omaha. On Friday, they both made initial appearances on a federal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to say where Soto-Sigala and Franco are from.

