I-80 stop in Lincoln turns up 113 pounds of pot, 11 pounds of THC honey; sheriff says 3 people were arrested

A traffic stop along Interstate 80 on the northwest edge of Lincoln turned up a cache of drugs and led to the arrests of three people from the Chicago area Thursday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
He said at about 10:15 a.m. a deputy stopped a Chrysler Pacifica minivan near the Northwest 48th Street exit for speeding and being unable to keep the vehicle in its lane.
"Upon contact, there was evidence of criminal activity," he said.
Wagner said it led to a search, which ultimately turned up 113 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, 11.1 pounds of THC honey and 7 grams of THC wax and drug paraphernalia.
He said deputies arrested the driver, 20-year-old Michael Salter, and passengers, Tiffany Thigpen, 38, and Miranda Loader, 19, of Romeoville, Illinois, all on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver.
