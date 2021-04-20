I-80 search near Crete turned up six M4 rifles, Seward County sheriff says

A 31-year-old Washington man has been arrested on gun charges after Seward County deputies found six M4 rifles in a search of the van he was driving on Interstate 80.

Sheriff Michael Vance said a Seward County Homeland Security deputy stopped a Dodge Caravan for a traffic violation at about 10:15 a.m. Monday between the Milford and Crete exits.

During the stop, he said, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity, and a police dog brought to the scene indicated the smell of drugs coming from the van.

Vance said a search turned up a small amount of raw marijuana and the rifles, with the serial numbers filed off, hidden in the van.

They arrested the passenger, Montray Patton of Auburn, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Vance said Patton was a convicted felon and can't legally possess firearms.

