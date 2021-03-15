I-80 eastbound closed at Seward exit because of semi crash

A crash involving a semi Monday morning has closed Interstate 80 eastbound.
The interstate is closed from exit 379 to exit 388. The detour goes south on Highway 15, east to Milford and on U.S. 6 to return to I-80.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is online editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2003.
