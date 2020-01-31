I-80 traffic stops net $594,000 of crystal meth in Seward County

Three men were arrested on Wednesday after the Seward County Sheriff's Office seized 37 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, authorities said in a news release.
While patrolling Interstate 80, Sheriff Mike Vance pulled over a flatbed truck that was hauling a Cadillac Escalade around 12:45 p.m.
During the traffic stop, Vance noted inconsistencies in what those in the vehicle were saying, according to the news release. At some point, a passenger in the tow truck told Vance that the owners of the Escalade were traveling in another vehicle on I-80.
Deputies in the area stopped the vehicle matching the description, and a K-9 at the scene detected the odor of illegal narcotics coming from the Escalade, authorities said.
A search turned up 21 packages of crystal meth weighing 27 pounds and with a street value of $594,000 hidden in the sidewall of the vehicle, the news release said.
An investigation determined that the narcotics were being transported from Juarez, Mexico, to Omaha.
The men -- Christian Gardea, 24, of El Paso, Texas; and Perdo Robles, 33, and Rex Kmiecik, 39, both of Omaha -- were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of crystal methamphetamine.
It's unclear who was in what vehicle. According to the news release, the tow truck driver, two children under the age of 5 and a woman were released.