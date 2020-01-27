You are the owner of this article.
I-80 stop of van turned up cache of THC, led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say
I-80 stop of van turned up cache of THC, led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say

THC

Police recovered a cache of THC in an Interstate 80 stop.

 LPD

A traffic stop late Friday morning along Interstate 80 led to the arrest of four Ohio residents and a cache of THC, Lincoln police say.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near the airport exit. Officer Erin Spilker said an officer stopped a 2019 Dodge Caravan with Florida plates after observing several traffic violations and smelled marijuana coming from inside. She said the driver admitted having a small amount of marijuana in the console.

The officer noticed the cargo area was filed with crates and boxes. Spilker said a search turned up 30 gallons of THC liquid, 2,600 THC vape cartridges, more than 30 pounds of marijuana, 72 grams of THC shatter and a .40-caliber handgun.

Burtch

Alex Burtch
Cicanese

Richard Cicanese
Cooper

Anthony Cooper
McGee

Matthew McGhee

Police arrested Anthony Cooper, 33; Matthew McGhee, 26; Alex Burtch, 20; and Richard Cicanese, 19, all of the Toledo, Ohio, area, on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

