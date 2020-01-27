I-80 stop of van turned up cache of THC, led to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say

Police recovered a cache of THC in an Interstate 80 stop.
LPD
A traffic stop late Friday morning along Interstate 80 led to the arrest of four Ohio residents and a cache of THC, Lincoln police say.
It happened just after 11 a.m. near the airport exit. Officer Erin Spilker said an officer stopped a 2019 Dodge Caravan with Florida plates after observing several traffic violations and smelled marijuana coming from inside. She said the driver admitted having a small amount of marijuana in the console.
The officer noticed the cargo area was filed with crates and boxes. Spilker said a search turned up 30 gallons of THC liquid, 2,600 THC vape cartridges, more than 30 pounds of marijuana, 72 grams of THC shatter and a .40-caliber handgun.
Police arrested Anthony Cooper, 33; Matthew McGhee, 26; Alex Burtch, 20; and Richard Cicanese, 19, all of the Toledo, Ohio, area, on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
Last, First Name: MCGHEE, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/15/1993 Booking Time: 01/24/2020 / 13:03:55 Charges:

MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Last, First Name: BURTCH, ALEX Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/15/1999 Booking Time: 01/24/2020 / 12:59:08 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-27-2020
