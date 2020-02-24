You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
I-80 bust turned up $100K, led to 1,830 pounds of drugs, sheriff’s captain says
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

I-80 bust turned up $100K, led to 1,830 pounds of drugs, sheriff’s captain says

{{featured_button_text}}
Cash seized

This is cash seized from a stop on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

 LSO

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it found $103,194 in suspected drug money and arrested a 25-year-old North Carolina man in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Capt. Ben Houchin said Brandon Montoya, of Charlotte, was stopped in a westbound Toyota Tundra for following too closely and driving on the shoulder. During the stop, he said, the deputy developed suspicions that Montoya was involved in illegal activity. A search turned up the money, which was sealed and in a suitcase, and a ledger.

Houchin said deputies reached out to law enforcement in Charlotte, where Montoya lives and rents a storage unit, believing that there was a strong possibility they would find a large amount of narcotics there.

He said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took the information, got search warrants and found 1,290 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles in his storage unit and at his home, tens of thousands of empty and loaded bottles of THC oil, marijuana cigar tubes and THC vape cartridges, 10 pounds of THC wax, 40 pounds of marijuana, packing materials, a 9mm Glock handgun and $90,000 in cash.

Houchin said the drugs altogether added up to 1,831 pounds.

Lincoln man accused of swerving to hit oncoming Jeep, injuring two women
Electrical issue in garage to blame for large north Lincoln fire, LFR says; one firefighter injured

Today's jail mugshots

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News