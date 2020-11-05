Husker wrestler identified as one of 2 victims who died in fiery crash on 27th Street

Two men in their 20s -- both big in the Nebraska wrestling community -- died in a fiery crash early Thursday after losing control on South 27th Street and colliding with a tree between Sewell Street and Park Avenue.

The crash killed Max Hughes, a former star high school wrestler, and Christian Miller, a junior on the Husker wrestling team. Both were 21.

Two Lincoln police officers first on the scene tried to get them out but weren't able to save them. Hughes' 2017 Chrysler 300s already was engulfed in flames when they neared it and tried to get in to get them out.

It happened just before 2 a.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said at Thursday morning's briefing that neighbors who heard the collision came to help with garden hoses, and an LES employee driving by stopped with a fire extinguisher until Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and put out the fire.

By then, the two had died, she said.

Spilker said the officers were treated for cuts to their hands during attempts to save them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said video in the area showed the car had been heading south on 27th at a high rate of speed when the driver apparently lost control.