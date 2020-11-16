Husker kicker's pickup stolen Saturday night, Lincoln police say

Someone drove away with a Husker kicker's pickup overnight Saturday.

Police say Connor Culp's 2002 white Dodge Ram disappeared from where it was parked along 12th Street between L and M, near the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it was taken between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Culp tweeted about it Sunday, asking for people to be on the lookout for it and to let him or the police know if they see it. It has a shell over the bed and an Arizona license plate.

As of Monday, Bonkiewicz said the truck still was missing and police had no suspects. But the investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

