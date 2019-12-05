Husker football players face more than 2-year suspension from NU following alleged sexual assault

He said LeGrone did nothing wrong.

“We hope we can clear his name someday,” Long said.

Hunt's attorney, Carlos A. Monzón, called it a clear case of "institutional racism."

"A young man that has done nothing wrong vs. a university that has denied him even the statement of those who accuse him," the Lincoln attorney said in a message sent to the Journal Star.

Monzón said UNL ignored their requests for evidence and to be heard.

"Mr. Hunt was treated as a third-class citizen by the very institution his parents entrusted him to," Monzón said.

The university confirmed that Hunt, of Palm Dale, California, and LeGrone, of Atlanta, are still students and remain suspended from the team.

The outcomes of Title IX investigations are typically known only by the person who files a complaint and the person the complaint is filed against, although either party can share the findings publicly if they so choose. UNL’s Institutional Equity and Compliance Office, which handles Title IX complaints, uses federal student privacy laws to keep its business confidential.