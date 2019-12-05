Husker football players face more than 2-year suspension from NU following alleged sexual assault

Two Nebraska football players suspended from the team in August now face a 2½-year suspension from the university for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policies, according to an investigative report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines."
ESPN posted a story online Thursday that says a source familiar with the investigation identified the two unnamed players in the report as redshirt freshmen wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone. The two were suspended from the team indefinitely on Aug. 26, a day after the incident, the report says.
The Title IX report issued Wednesday states the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies" in an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment, ESPN reported.
The two student-athletes have seven days to file an appeal. If they don't, the suspension will be final.
On Thursday, LeGrone’s attorney, Kaz Long, said his client maintains his innocence.
The Omaha attorney told the Journal Star they still were deciding whether to appeal the Title IX finding, which was meant to be confidential. Long said he thinks it’s inappropriate someone leaked it to ESPN.
He said LeGrone did nothing wrong.
“We hope we can clear his name someday,” Long said.
Hunt's attorney, Carlos A. Monzón, called it a clear case of "institutional racism."
"A young man that has done nothing wrong vs. a university that has denied him even the statement of those who accuse him," the Lincoln attorney said in a message sent to the Journal Star.
Monzón said UNL ignored their requests for evidence and to be heard.
"Mr. Hunt was treated as a third-class citizen by the very institution his parents entrusted him to," Monzón said.
The university confirmed that Hunt, of Palm Dale, California, and LeGrone, of Atlanta, are still students and remain suspended from the team.
The outcomes of Title IX investigations are typically known only by the person who files a complaint and the person the complaint is filed against, although either party can share the findings publicly if they so choose. UNL’s Institutional Equity and Compliance Office, which handles Title IX complaints, uses federal student privacy laws to keep its business confidential.
A Lincoln police captain confirmed an open criminal investigation into the woman's allegations to ESPN. But on Thursday, Sgt. Randy Clark sent an email to media saying, "At this time the police department will not be providing any information" that relates to the ESPN story.
Lancaster County court records show neither Hunt nor LeGrone have been charged with a crime.
County Attorney Pat Condon said on Thursday they had no open cases for Hunt or LeGrone but declined to say if he had made a charging decision on the allegation.
Findings of sexual misconduct through the Title IX process do not require the same type of evidence that would be required to charge someone in a criminal case. Instead, results are based on a preponderance of evidence, which means the evidence weighs more heavily in favor of one side over the other.
According to the report, Hunt, LeGrone and the woman each said Hunt and LeGrone had sex with her; however, they disagreed as to whether the sex was consensual.
The university set a 2½-year suspension in order to allow the woman, who is not a student-athlete, to complete her education "free from a hostile environment" with the two men, according to the report.
