Human remains found at Pawnee Lake were purposefully covered, sheriff says
Human remains found at Pawnee Lake were purposefully covered, sheriff says

  • Updated
Human remains found

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner gives an update on human remains found at Pawnee Lake on Thursday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The human remains discovered at Pawnee Lake on Thursday were covered on purpose, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday morning. 

After investigators found the body in a wooded area on the lake's southwest side Thursday, Wagner said the remains were removed "in their covered state," but again declined to describe the nature of what was covering the body. He did, though, confirm that the covering was placed over the body purposefully. 

Wagner said investigators weren't yet sure if the remains had been placed near the lake purposefully and refrained from speculating on how the body wound up in the wooded area.

Investigators still haven't determined the age, sex or race of the body, which was discovered around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday by law enforcement already scanning the area. The sheriff again declined to say why investigators had been searching the wooded area when they discovered the body. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Wagner said he expects preliminary findings by the end of the day, which should include the age, sex and race of the body.

Wagner said the southwest side of Pawnee Lake would remain closed to the public until at least Friday afternoon. He said a team of investigators from the sheriff's office and the Lincoln Police Department were still analyzing the crime scene Friday morning, now using metal detectors.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has seen anything suspicious at the lake in the last eight to 12 days to contact the sheriff's office or LPD. Wagner said that timeline was not indicative of any findings or suspicions, but investigators instead are "just throwing that out there."

When asked Thursday whether investigators had considered if the body might be that of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf, who has been missing since May 17 under what police have called suspicious circumstances, Wagner said "we're surely keeping that in mind."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

