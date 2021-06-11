Human remains found at Pawnee Lake were purposefully covered, sheriff says

The human remains discovered at Pawnee Lake on Thursday were covered on purpose, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday morning.

After investigators found the body in a wooded area on the lake's southwest side Thursday, Wagner said the remains were removed "in their covered state," but again declined to describe the nature of what was covering the body. He did, though, confirm that the covering was placed over the body purposefully.

Wagner said investigators weren't yet sure if the remains had been placed near the lake purposefully and refrained from speculating on how the body wound up in the wooded area.

Investigators still haven't determined the age, sex or race of the body, which was discovered around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday by law enforcement already scanning the area. The sheriff again declined to say why investigators had been searching the wooded area when they discovered the body.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Wagner said he expects preliminary findings by the end of the day, which should include the age, sex and race of the body.