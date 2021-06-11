Human remains found at Pawnee Lake identified, sheriff says

The human remains discovered at Pawnee Lake on Thursday have been identified, but Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said identification wouldn't be released until Saturday.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Wagner said the family has requested time to contact relatives and reflect on the discovery of their loved one. The name will be released at 3 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are still unknown, the release said, and may remain so for four to six weeks as law enforcement awaits toxicology results.

After investigators found the body in a wooded area on the lake's southwest side Thursday, Wagner said the remains were removed "in their covered state," but again declined to describe the nature of what was covering the body. He did, though, confirm that the covering was placed over the body purposefully.

Wagner said investigators weren't yet sure if the remains had been placed near the lake purposefully and refrained from speculating on how the body wound up in the wooded area.

Investigators discovered the body at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff declined to say why investigators had been searching the area when they discovered the body.

An autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon.