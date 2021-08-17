How a Lincoln man's Reddit post led to a crosswalk's repainting

After his latest near-miss at the crosswalk where Superior Street meets an Interstate 180 exit ramp, Brandon Dunaway was, by his own admission, fed up.
Dunaway, 42, passes through the intersection on routine walks to Lincoln's Roper Park, he said, always following the instructions displayed on the pedestrian signal ahead of him.
He had the walk sign July 10 as he began to step into the crosswalk, his only protection against motorists exiting the high-speed interstate.
Then there was the horn of an SUV, followed by a wave of anger, as the vehicle's driver, who had failed to yield to the crossing pedestrian, continued to turn even after he'd come within inches of striking Dunaway.
There was a heated exchange of words, Dunaway admits, one filled with expletives not suitable for print. There was a police report, too, with Dunaway seeking some form of justice for the incident, which he first described as a hit-and-run, though he later said the SUV might not have struck him.
But after the pedestrian's dealings with Lincoln Police hadn't resulted in any punitive action, Dunaway took to Reddit, a social news and discussion platform, where he filed his grievance in the court of public opinion in a post titled "Good to know Lincoln PD doesn't care about pedestrian safety," in which he described a traumatic run-in with the front of a car and an indifferent response.
"'I don't care about a traffic violation,'" Dunaway recalled the officer who responded telling him. "No charge for running the red light, no charge for reckless driving. He won't even make the report out as a traffic incident, it was recorded as 'A Disturbance' with the summary being 'Arguing/Yelling.'
"Like I just went up and picked a yelling match with a moving vehicle for no reason?"
In the public incident report, Dunaway is the only party listed. There's no mention of the alleged traffic violation or the man who was driving the SUV.
In an emailed statement, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the officer reviewed dash cam footage from the SUV and didn't find sufficient evidence to support Dunaway's hit-and-run report. The footage did show Dunaway striking the vehicle with his hand, she said.
"Officers are allowed discretion in their handling of traffic violations, including options such as a verbal warning, written warning, or official citation," Spilker said. "In this case, the officer chose to educate the driver about the 'No right on red' signage violation after interviewing him. This is within our policies and practices."
But in the aftermath of the Reddit post — which has garnered 125 "upvotes" and 64 comments — Dunaway's experience has changed.
Once an aggrieved party who said he had largely lost faith in the city's services, Dunaway over the last month has witnessed a different side of local government.
After his post reached the Lincoln City Council and the city's transportation and utilities director, the crosswalk where Dunaway came within a foot or two of a hospital visit has been repainted. The once-disgruntled citizen, it seems, has been made whole.
"And that's how it should work," said Tammy Ward, the councilwoman who represents Dunaway's neighborhood in northwest Lincoln and first fielded the email he sent to the council.
Ward said she received the mass email Dunaway sent to every member of the council sometime in mid-July, replying to it and copying both Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott and acting Police Chief Brian Jackson.
The complaint reached Elliott's desk July 15, she said. The director dispatched her department's traffic engineering team to investigate the intersection that same day.
"Director Elliott, I have to give her kudos," Ward said in a phone interview. "She responded very quickly and sent the right people out to look at these crosswalks.
"And they did need repainting. And it happened very quickly. I love that when that happens. And that's, ideally, how it should happen all the time."
The intersection was already slated to be repainted this year, Elliott said. But less than a week after fielding Dunaway's complaint, the traffic engineering team raised the priority level of the project at I-180 and Superior. It was repainted July 21 — 11 days after Dunaway's run-in with the front of that SUV.
"This, to me, shows wonderful customer service and an effort by our team members to go the extra mile," Elliott said in a written statement, adding that this kind of responsive action is a staple of the work her department does. "The public expects us to listen and we work really hard to do just that."
Dunaway, who provided updates on his original post until the repainting was finished, said he was grateful for the efforts of Ward and Elliott, though he said he was frustrated by LPD's inaction, including a lack of response from Jackson.
Spilker, who maintained that there was no evidence of a hit-and-run, said the department takes pedestrian safety seriously and "will continue our commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and evaluate concerns that are brought to our attention."
For Ward, who has spent nearly all of her career working in public service, Dunaway's email and a city department's prompt response is the kind of responsive government she lives and works for, she said.
"I just try to put myself in my constituents' shoes and know how frustrating it can be to get through the land mines in government sometimes," Ward said. "And that's my job, as a councilperson: to help."
