How a Lincoln man's Reddit post led to a crosswalk's repainting

The intersection was already slated to be repainted this year, Elliott said. But less than a week after fielding Dunaway's complaint, the traffic engineering team raised the priority level of the project at I-180 and Superior. It was repainted July 21 — 11 days after Dunaway's run-in with the front of that SUV.

"This, to me, shows wonderful customer service and an effort by our team members to go the extra mile," Elliott said in a written statement, adding that this kind of responsive action is a staple of the work her department does. "The public expects us to listen and we work really hard to do just that."

Dunaway, who provided updates on his original post until the repainting was finished, said he was grateful for the efforts of Ward and Elliott, though he said he was frustrated by LPD's inaction, including a lack of response from Jackson.

Spilker, who maintained that there was no evidence of a hit-and-run, said the department takes pedestrian safety seriously and "will continue our commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and evaluate concerns that are brought to our attention."

For Ward, who has spent nearly all of her career working in public service, Dunaway's email and a city department's prompt response is the kind of responsive government she lives and works for, she said.