2 houses robbed on same block in Lincoln, police say; gun pointed at woman in another incident

Armed robbers busted into two homes on the same block in west Lincoln and beat up one of the residents Monday evening, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., three masked men in dark clothing kicked in the door to a home in the 1500 block of West B Court on Monday, the residents told police.

One of the robbers pointed a black pistol at one of the residents, but they left without taking anything, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The residents reported hearing a noise that sounded like the door to a neighboring home being kicked in minutes before the incident at their home, she said.

As police arrived on scene, a neighbor reported his front door had been kicked in and five masked men entered, one armed with a pistol. They beat and kicked him before leaving with an Apple Macbook laptop and PlayStation gaming console, Spilker said.

Police believe those cases to be related and had only generic descriptions of the robbers Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, a woman told police a man at her apartment complex pointed a gun at her as she returned to her unit after doing laundry, Spilker said.