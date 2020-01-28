2 houses robbed on same block in Lincoln, police say; gun pointed at woman in another incident

Armed robbers busted into two homes on the same block in west Lincoln and beat up one of the residents Monday evening, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Around 5:30 p.m., three masked men in dark clothing kicked in the door to a home in the 1500 block of West B Court on Monday, the residents told police.
One of the robbers pointed a black pistol at one of the residents, but they left without taking anything, Officer Erin Spilker said.
The residents reported hearing a noise that sounded like the door to a neighboring home being kicked in minutes before the incident at their home, she said.
As police arrived on scene, a neighbor reported his front door had been kicked in and five masked men entered, one armed with a pistol. They beat and kicked him before leaving with an Apple Macbook laptop and PlayStation gaming console, Spilker said.
Police believe those cases to be related and had only generic descriptions of the robbers Tuesday.
Earlier Monday, a woman told police a man at her apartment complex pointed a gun at her as she returned to her unit after doing laundry, Spilker said.
Just before 3 p.m. at the complex near 27th and A streets, the 31-year-old woman was going to do laundry when three men asked her a question.
You have free articles remaining.
She answered it, went back to her apartment and began opening the door when she noticed a man behind her, she told officers.
As she turned around, she noticed he was pointing a black pistol at her face, Spilker said.
The man tried to get into her apartment as she was trying to get away from him.
She called for her husband, who pulled her into the apartment after a brief struggle, and they locked the man out, Spilker said.
The woman didn't know the man or the others he was with and said she didn't know why she was targeted, according to police.
Investigators had only a generic description of the suspects Tuesday.