A fire in a stove destroyed the kitchen of a Lincoln home Saturday, causing about $115,000 in damage.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller said crews were called to fire in the 6700 block of Fairfax Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.

The fire took about 10 minutes to put out, and crews were able to contain it to the kitchen.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Two cats and a dog were rescued.

