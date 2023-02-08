At least one house and two cars were struck by gunfire in Lincoln's Air Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police.

No one was injured in the string of gunfire, which was first reported near Northwest 54th Street and Lindsey Circle at around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

In that area, multiple residents told police they heard anywhere between one and eight gunshots fired, Vollmer said. The front window of a nearby house was damaged and police found a 9 mm round in the interior drywall, Vollmer said.

Investigators found three spent 9 mm shell casings and one intact 9 mm round near the sidewalk.

As police canvassed the area for additional witnesses and bullet damage, they were sent two blocks north after residents near Northwest 54th and Superior streets reported more gunfire.

Near that intersection, officers found two cars — a 2019 Ford Flex and a 2015 Ford Escape — with bullet hole damage and seven more spent 9 mm shell casings, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the shootings is ongoing.