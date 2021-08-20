 Skip to main content
Hours after health alert, Lincoln sees two more suspected overdose deaths
Hours after health alert, Lincoln sees two more suspected overdose deaths

  • Updated
Hours after Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez issued a drug overdose health alert at a Thursday morning news conference alongside Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and other local public health officials, two more Lincoln residents died of suspected drug overdoses.

The officials had called for city residents to take action. The health alert detailed the severity of a recent overdose uptick. It warned drug users of a concerning trend involving fentanyl-laced cocaine. It urged loved ones to arm themselves with Narcan, an emergency overdose treatment.

And still, around 10 hours after the news conference, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man died of suspected overdoses in unrelated incidents in different areas of the city, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said it's still unclear if the deaths — the fifth and sixth suspected fatal overdoses in Lincoln in the last 30 days, she said — followed an emerging pattern where cocaine users have unknowingly ingested fentanyl, a powerful opioid that, when mixed with illegal drugs, can cause an overdose even through amounts as small as a grain of sand.

"I think it's safe to say it follows the pattern that we've had with others," acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said. "And none of this is confirmable till we get lab reports back, to say that this is definitively what drug is being used. 

"So that's our challenge, and that's what we're doing. But it would match the patterns that we've had in the past, and that's why we believe they're associated."

Jackson said Lincoln police attempted to revive both men when they discovered them Thursday evening, both between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Spilker declined to say where each overdose happened.

"They're happening all over," Jackson said.

Narcan was deployed in at least one instance, both Jackson and Spilker said. It's unclear how long either victim had been unconscious when police arrived, they said.

"We're gonna try," Jackson said. "We're gonna try. ... If you're down and your heart's not beating for five minutes, there's probably nothing we can do. But since we don't know that, we're still gonna try Narcan."

Jackson again emphasized the availability of resources to those struggling with addiction and their loved ones. He asked Lincoln residents to share overdose information on social media in efforts to reach a broader audience.

Among the signs of an overdose are constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, a limp body and pale, blue or cold skin, according to the Health Department.

Narcan, which can be purchased and deployed by anyone, is available for free at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St., Kohll’s Pharmacy at 27th and Vine streets and the U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.

The drug is not a cure-all for overdose victims and doesn't replace the need for a hospital visit, Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Engler said Thursday. It's reversal effects are temporary — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.

A state statute protects against criminal liability for those who request medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of an overdose, as long as the reporting party remains on-scene and cooperative.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

