Hours after health alert, Lincoln sees two more suspected overdose deaths

"So that's our challenge, and that's what we're doing. But it would match the patterns that we've had in the past, and that's why we believe they're associated."

Jackson said Lincoln police attempted to revive both men when they discovered them Thursday evening, both between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Spilker declined to say where each overdose happened.

"They're happening all over," Jackson said.

Narcan was deployed in at least one instance, both Jackson and Spilker said. It's unclear how long either victim had been unconscious when police arrived, they said.

"We're gonna try," Jackson said. "We're gonna try. ... If you're down and your heart's not beating for five minutes, there's probably nothing we can do. But since we don't know that, we're still gonna try Narcan."

Jackson again emphasized the availability of resources to those struggling with addiction and their loved ones. He asked Lincoln residents to share overdose information on social media in efforts to reach a broader audience.