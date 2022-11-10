Hours after absconding, Lincoln inmate crashes into semi truck on Nebraska 2, police say

Hours after a 47-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, police say he crashed a car into a semi truck on Nebraska 2 in southwest Lincoln.

Christopher Manzer crashed into the semi near South 13th Street and Nebraska 2 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday — not long after he failed to return to the Community Corrections Center following his offsite work assignment, prompting a broadcast for the arrest of the convicted second-degree murderer.

When authorities arrived at the crash scene Wednesday evening, Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extricated Manzer, who initially provided a fake name, from the car and ushered him to an ambulance for medical attention, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As paramedics tended to non-life-threatening leg injuries the 47-year-old suffered in the crash, police found paperwork in the vehicle that identified him as Manzer, Vollmer said.

Officers arrested Manzer after a "brief struggle" at the crash scene, Vollmer said, and he was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of his leg injuries and turned back over to correctional services.

Police cited him for resisting arrest, providing false information, careless driving, no operator's license and no insurance. It's unclear who owned the car Manzer crashed, Vollmer said.

Manzer was convicted of second-degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after he killed his father, Mark Manzer, on Nov. 15, 1992, at the family's farm near Osmond. Christopher Manzer was 17 at the time.

He has a parole hearing in January.

Inmates at community custody facilities in Nebraska are allowed to participate in work opportunities and to attend school and religious services without supervision.