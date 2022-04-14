Hoskins woman caught with 100 grams of meth in Lincoln, police say

A Hoskins woman was arrested in Lincoln early Thursday morning after she was caught in a hotel parking lot with more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said in court filings.

Connie Robinson, 32, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the Travelodge near Northwest 12th Street and U.S. 77 at 1 a.m. Thursday when LPD Officer Michael Belleci knocked on the window, after noticing the vehicle had stolen license plates, he said in an affidavit.

Belleci said he smelled burnt marijuana when Robinson rolled her window down.

He later searched the vehicle and found a pair of glass pipes and several baggies full of suspected meth, which totaled 102.5 grams.

Robinson was arrested and later charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Police believe about 2.4 grams of the substance belonged to the vehicle's driver, a 39-year-old Pierce man, who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both he and Robinson were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

