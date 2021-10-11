Homemade explosive device found during Lincoln traffic stop, police say

A 30-year-old man who had been driving erratically through a northeast Lincoln neighborhood on Friday was arrested after a traffic stop revealed an illegal explosive device in his possession, according to police.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the department received multiple calls about a white 1999 Ford F-150 driving recklessly near 70th Street and Leighton Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Cody Ryan, the vehicle's driver, was found to have a warrant for his arrest and a homemade device meant to explode upon impact with a hard surface, Spilker said.

Ryan was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device and driving on a revoked license, along with his outstanding felony warrant.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

