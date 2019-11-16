Editor's note: In the Nov. 9 Neighborhood Extra, we recognized Jay Denzin as the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers' Police Officer of the Year. Today, we hightlight Deputy Julie Hoffman as Crime Stoppers Deputy of the Year. In the next issue, we will recognize Crime Stoppers' UNL Police Officer of the Year. All were honored at an October awards ceremony.
Investigator Hoffman is a member of the Metro Fugitive Task Force, a multi-agency group of law enforcement officers from the area whose basic duty is to locate and apprehend fugitives with felony warrants for violent crimes. The task force relies on information provided from many sources, including Crime Stoppers, to locate and arrest fugitives with active federal and state warrants. In the past year, the task force has cleared over 400 felony arrest warrants.
Several Crime Stoppers tips were directed to the task force that led to the arrest of four individuals, clearing five felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants. One of the tips helped Hoffman and other task force members locate a fugitive they had been seeking for nine months.
The Crime Stoppers tip provided an address belonging to an associate of the wanted fugitive and a vehicle description. The fugitive was observed outside the address. He fled inside the residence when he saw the task force members approaching, refusing to come out. Investigator Hoffman and the task force found him hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody and lodged in jail on warrants.
Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 402-475-3600.