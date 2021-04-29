Hit-and-run crash flipped car on its side on Normal Boulevard

Lincoln police are investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday night that flipped a car on its side along Normal Boulevard near 44th Street.

Officer Erin Spilker said the driver responsible fled the scene, leaving behind an Infiniti that had been stolen earlier that night near 24th and R.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m.

Spilker said the driver of a Toyota Yaris told police she was headed east on Normal Boulevard between 40th Street and Cotner Boulevard when her car was struck from behind causing it to flip onto its side.

Witnesses said they had seen a white Infiniti sedan speeding and swerving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The Toyota driver had minor injuries but her car was a total loss, Spilker said. Damage to the Infiniti was estimated at $8,000.

