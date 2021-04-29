 Skip to main content
Hit-and-run crash flipped car on its side on Normal Boulevard
Lincoln police are investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday night that flipped a car on its side along Normal Boulevard near 44th Street.

Officer Erin Spilker said the driver responsible fled the scene, leaving behind an Infiniti that had been stolen earlier that night near 24th and R.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m.

Spilker said the driver of a Toyota Yaris told police she was headed east on Normal Boulevard between 40th Street and Cotner Boulevard when her car was struck from behind causing it to flip onto its side.

Witnesses said they had seen a white Infiniti sedan speeding and swerving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The Toyota driver had minor injuries but her car was a total loss, Spilker said. Damage to the Infiniti was estimated at $8,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

