Hit-and-run crash at 37th and O streets kills Lincoln man Saturday

A Lincoln man died Saturday night after his vehicle was struck at 37th and O streets.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. when a Ford was traveling westbound on O Street. It crossed the median and collided with a Subaru headed eastbound in the inside lane. The Subaru then crashed into a Chrysler also headed eastbound, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The driver of the Subaru, a 19-year-old Lincoln man, later died at a local hospital. The two people in the Chrysler were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot. Police have video of the suspect, and are still working to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

