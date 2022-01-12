'His bones were clearly visible' — Lincoln parents charged with felony child abuse

Two Lincoln residents are facing felony charges after their 4-month-old child was found to be malnourished and in need of life-saving care earlier this month, according to court documents.

Kevin Scott, 21, and Amanda Wellington, 25, called police at about 3 p.m. Jan. 2 after they found their child had turned blue and was gasping for air in their home near 27th and Y streets, according to the affidavit for the couple's arrest.

Paramedics took the child to CHI St. Elizabeth, where "immediate life-saving care" was provided. Investigators found the child to be severely malnourished.

"His bones were clearly visible, and his skin was hanging due to the lack of muscle and body fat," the affidavit reads.

Stacie Bleicher, medical director at Lincoln's Child Advocacy Center who reviewed body cam footage of the child, told investigators the baby was at risk of death when police responded to the couple's residence.

The 4-month-old, who was 7 pounds at birth, weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces when he was admitted to St. Elizabeth. The child hadn't been seen by a doctor since mid-September, LPD investigators wrote in the affidavit.