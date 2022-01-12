 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'His bones were clearly visible' — Lincoln parents charged with felony child abuse
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

'His bones were clearly visible' — Lincoln parents charged with felony child abuse

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Lincoln residents are facing felony charges after their 4-month-old child was found to be malnourished and in need of life-saving care earlier this month, according to court documents. 

Kevin Scott, 21, and Amanda Wellington, 25, called police at about 3 p.m. Jan. 2 after they found their child had turned blue and was gasping for air in their home near 27th and Y streets, according to the affidavit for the couple's arrest. 

Paramedics took the child to CHI St. Elizabeth, where "immediate life-saving care" was provided. Investigators found the child to be severely malnourished.

"His bones were clearly visible, and his skin was hanging due to the lack of muscle and body fat," the affidavit reads. 

Stacie Bleicher, medical director at Lincoln's Child Advocacy Center who reviewed body cam footage of the child, told investigators the baby was at risk of death when police responded to the couple's residence.

The 4-month-old, who was 7 pounds at birth, weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces when he was admitted to St. Elizabeth. The child hadn't been seen by a doctor since mid-September, LPD investigators wrote in the affidavit. 

Scott and Wellington told investigators transportation issues had prevented them from taking the baby to medical appointments in the months since, and the family's gas service had been shut off. The couple, whose apartment had been heated by space heaters, told police they couldn't afford to have their gas reactivated. 

In the affidavit, investigators noted the couple had a functioning vehicle. 

A spokesperson for Black Hills Energy said the gas provider in Lincoln encourages customers to call and work through financial issues. The spokeswoman pointed to Black Hills Cares, a program that partners with the Salvation Army to provide financial assistance to those in need, as well as public assistance programs throughout the state

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln offers funds to assist with housing and utility costs, though need for such assistance has to be a result of the pandemic for applicants to qualify, according to the city's website. 

Both Scott and Wellington were arrested Friday and later charged with felony child abuse. 

After initially being lodged at the Lancaster County Jail, both were released on personal recognizance bonds. They would have to pay $500 if they fail to appear at their next court hearing in February. 

A part of the couple's bond condition is a no contact order with the baby, who remains hospitalized, according to court filings. 

Three other children living in the home were placed into protective custody, according to juvenile court records. 

Driver, pedestrian involved in Lincoln crash identified
Report of grass fire reveals burning car, body near Denton
Lincoln man sexually assaulted teen, bribed her with vape products, court records allege

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News