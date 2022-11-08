Hickman woman, 78, has $56,000 in fraudulent checks cashed, sheriff says

A 78-year-old Hickman woman is — at least temporarily — out more than $56,000 after two fraudulent checks purported to be written by her were cashed, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.

The First State Bank Nebraska customer called deputies Monday to report the loss, which came in the form of two fraudulent checks worth $22,830 and $32,850 cashed elsewhere in the country last week, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

One of the checks was passed in Washington state, Wagner said. Deputies are still investigating to determine where the other check was cashed.

"She has the checks that were cashed — they're numbered — she has those in her possession," the sheriff said. "So I don't know how somebody fabricated or photocopied … those checks."

Wagner predicted the woman, who doesn't appear to have played any role in the fraud, even inadvertently, "will be made whole."