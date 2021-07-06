Hickman man suffers "traumatic injuries" to both hands after artillery shell explodes

A man shooting fireworks in Hickman on Saturday was taken to the hospital after an artillery shell exploded in his hands, causing "traumatic injuries," according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. John Vik said a responding deputy applied a tourniquet to one of the man's arms at around 9:24 p.m. Saturday, when the office was called to a gathering in the town about 10 miles south of Lincoln.

It's unclear whether the man lost fingers or is at risk of losing either hand, but Vik said he doesn't "know what the hospital was able to put back together."

The incident came amid a relatively quiet Fourth of July weekend, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist. She said the agency tracked 30 incidents involving fireworks between July 3 and July 5, but Lincoln Fire and Rescue doesn't publicly release information related to medical emergencies.

