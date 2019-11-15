{{featured_button_text}}

A 42-year-old Hickman man has been sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl over a four-year period.

At a bench trial, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte found Jeremy Marteney guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and another sex crime.

Prosecutors alleged Marteney had abused the girl from the time she was 12 until she was 16.

She reported the assault three years ago, and sheriff's deputies asked her to participate in a recorded call with Marteney, then arrested him later that day.

Otte sentenced Marteney on Wednesday.

