Hickman man gets prison time for hitting woman in the head with a two-by-four in May

A 25-year-old Hickman man arrested for hitting a stranger over the head with a two-by-four in May while two others allegedly killed a man was sentenced to four years in prison Friday for the assault.

Micah Berggren pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree assault and terroristic threats for what happened early May 19 at a duplex at 28th and F streets.

At the sentencing Friday, he told the judge in the time he's been locked up he's done a lot of changing in his mental health and has tried "as much as possible to get away from the street life."

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy said the morning of the crime, Berggren tagged along with two others he didn't know well, went into the house and assaulted a 51-year-old woman, apparently a stranger.

"I think it's clear from that victim's interview with police that this was a very traumatic situation. One person ended up dying," Murphy said.

Police said Berggren went inside after the two he had come with — Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek — allegedly attacked Henry Lee Jones, 57, over a property dispute.

When Jones opened his front door, the two allegedly pulled him from the home, with Pearson repeatedly striking him in the head as they fought on the front lawn, then in the street.

Both allegedly hit Jones with a wooden stick.

Pearson and Jelinek are facing charges of manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Police said as the three fought outside, Berggren went up to the second floor of the duplex, where he struck the woman in the head with a two-by-four.

The woman, who was later diagnosed with a concussion, threw a baseball bat at Berggren before he swung the piece of lumber again, then left.

As the three fled the area, Jones walked toward his front door and told his wife to call 911 before he fell unconscious. He died at a hospital a short time later.

Pearson, Jelinek and Berggren were arrested in a traffic stop immediately following the incident.

"Any time there's a death involved it is a serious case, of course," Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said.

She said she was concerned that Berggren's behavior has been escalating over the past two years. He had just gotten out of prison for strangulation and child abuse and was on post-release supervision when the incident happened.

"If this is fueled by addiction, he certainly needs treatment. But whether it is or not, is not an excuse for the crimes. So I think they need to be dealt with seriously. Especially since a death did occur indirectly from his participation in the crimes that occurred that night," Strong said.

In addition to the prison time, Berggren will be subject to a year and a half of post-release supervision when he gets out.