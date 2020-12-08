 Skip to main content
Hickman man gets prison time for child porn of 10-year-old
Hickman man gets prison time for child porn of 10-year-old

A 29-year-old Hickman man has been sentenced to prison for generating child pornography involving a 10-year-old girl.

Shane Heinen pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement. Last week, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced him to 29 to 36 years in prison for it.

In court records, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, 2019, the girl told her therapist about abuse that she said happened the day before at a home near Hickman. When the girl’s mother learned about the disclosure from the therapist, she took her daughter to a Lincoln hospital, which contacted law enforcement.

Deputies arrested Heinen the next day after finding photos of the girl on his phone.

