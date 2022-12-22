 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Hickman man charged with felony for stalking Waverly woman, police say

  • 0

A 45-year-old Hickman man was charged Thursday with felony stalking after he repeatedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of two weeks, police alleged in court records.

The 40-year-old woman sought a protection order against Jeffrey Dieken in early December after she said he had strangled her until she lost consciousness in mid-November, according to the affidavit she filed in Lancaster County District Court.

Jeffrey Dieken

Dieken 

Judge Timothy Phillips granted the protection order against Dieken on Dec. 2, barring him from having contact with the woman, her Waverly home, her son's school or the Lincoln restaurant where the woman worked.

But over the next 15 days, Dieken showed up at the woman's job, outside her house and had followed her friend's car from Waverly into Lincoln after the friend picked the woman up for dinner, Lincoln Police investigators said in the affidavit for Dieken's arrest.

People are also reading…

In other instances, police said, Dieken showed up at the houses of the woman's friends and was caught on camera looking into their windows. And the woman found a GPS tracking device had been mounted underneath her car, according to the affidavit.

By Tuesday, Dieken had disturbed the woman's peace 14 times since the start of the month, police said in the affidavit. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of violating the protection order, misdemeanor offenses.

And on Thursday, prosecutors added the stalking charge, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
Staff member at Lincoln facility hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate, Corrections Department says
Lincoln counselor accused of Medicaid fraud

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News