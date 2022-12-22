Hickman man charged with felony for stalking Waverly woman, police say

A 45-year-old Hickman man was charged Thursday with felony stalking after he repeatedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of two weeks, police alleged in court records.

The 40-year-old woman sought a protection order against Jeffrey Dieken in early December after she said he had strangled her until she lost consciousness in mid-November, according to the affidavit she filed in Lancaster County District Court.

Judge Timothy Phillips granted the protection order against Dieken on Dec. 2, barring him from having contact with the woman, her Waverly home, her son's school or the Lincoln restaurant where the woman worked.

But over the next 15 days, Dieken showed up at the woman's job, outside her house and had followed her friend's car from Waverly into Lincoln after the friend picked the woman up for dinner, Lincoln Police investigators said in the affidavit for Dieken's arrest.

In other instances, police said, Dieken showed up at the houses of the woman's friends and was caught on camera looking into their windows. And the woman found a GPS tracking device had been mounted underneath her car, according to the affidavit.

By Tuesday, Dieken had disturbed the woman's peace 14 times since the start of the month, police said in the affidavit. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of violating the protection order, misdemeanor offenses.

And on Thursday, prosecutors added the stalking charge, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

