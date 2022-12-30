Hickman man arrested for second time this month on stalking allegations

A Hickman man was arrested for the second time this month on suspicion of stalking and violating a protection order.

Jeffrey Dieken, 45, was arrested Tuesday — a week after his first arrest on the charges — after a monthlong investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

A 40-year-old woman sought a protection order against Dieken in early December after she said he had strangled her until she lost consciousness in mid-November, according to the affidavit she filed in Lancaster County District Court.

Judge Timothy Phillips granted the protection order against Dieken on Dec. 2, barring him from having contact with the woman, her Waverly home, her son's school or the Lincoln restaurant where the woman worked.

But over the next 15 days, Dieken showed up at the woman's job, outside her house and had followed her friend's car from Waverly into Lincoln after the friend picked the woman up for dinner, Lincoln Police investigators said in the affidavit for Dieken's arrest.

In other instances, police said, Dieken showed up at the houses of the woman's friends and was caught on camera looking into their windows. And the woman found a GPS tracking device had been mounted underneath her car, according to the affidavit.

By Dec. 20, when he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violating the protection order, Dieken had disturbed the woman's peace 14 times since the start of the month, police said in the affidavit.

On Dec. 22, prosecutors added the stalking charge, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Dieken later bonded out of jail, but was arrested again Tuesday near U.S. 77 and Old Cheney Road after he approached an investigator thinking they were the victim he had been stalking, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

