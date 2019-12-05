Hickman man accused of child enticement

Prosecutors this week charged a 44-year-old Hickman man with child enticement.
Mark Chauza made his first court appearance on the felony charge Wednesday.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said a 13-year-old girl’s father reported in May that she had been getting lewd messages, photos and videos from a man on Instagram, an online photo sharing app. She also had gotten several messages from him asking her to send naked photos and videos of herself.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Before reporting it to law enforcement, the father set up a fake Instagram account posing as an underage girl, exchanged messages with the same man and got a phone number, which he had in his own contacts, according to an affidavit to arrest Chauza.
On Aug. 30, an investigator with the sheriff’s office posed as the girl and exchanged messages with the same Instagram user, who asked for sexually explicit photos.
Wagner said the Instagram account and phone number both tracked back to Chauza, who was arrested on Nov. 19 but since has posted bond.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: DUBRAY, ROCKIE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 10/07/1988 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 15:27:27 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: LORENZE, HAYDEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1997 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 14:59:14 Charges: WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) DUI-.08 (1ST OFF) (MW) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: BETTEN, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/23/2001 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 14:55:27 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: MARTINEZ, MELQUE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1975 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 14:48:16 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: BODFIELD, MORGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/17/1997 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 13:41:22 Charges: VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: BURNS, RONALD Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/31/1971 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 13:29:41 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: EICKMEIER, COLBY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1986 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 13:02:37 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: IACINO, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/27/1991 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 11:36:39 Charges: FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN (I) VIOLATED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: HARDEN, ALARIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/23/1978 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 10:43:16 Charges: LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: BARBEE, ANTOINE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/17/2000 Booking Time: 12/04/2019 / 09:57:59 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) CHILD ABUSE-NEG/SERIOUS INJURY (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: ROBERTS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/16/1974 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 23:20:04 Charges: ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: SUETOPKA, ELROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/24/1972 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 20:30:45 Charges: POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM (F2A) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: YEAGER, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/17/1974 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 20:17:29 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) INTIMIDATION/PHONE OR ELECTRONIC COMM (M3) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 2ND DEGREE (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: HEINEN, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1991 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 14:34:57 Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 3RD DEG (F3A) GENERATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-UNDER AGE 19 (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: SCHRIEBER, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1997 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 14:18:58 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: BLAKELY, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/23/1987 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 14:11:09 Charges: STRANGULATION (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY -BAIL/COND RELEASE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: VOGT, BRITTANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/12/1996 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 12:21:40 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: HENDERSON, BRIAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/15/1992 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 12:02:30 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: ALDERMAN, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1986 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 11:37:11 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: OLIVAS, GABRIEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/15/1999 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 09:09:12 Charges: ATTEMPT POSS STOLEN FIREARM (F3A) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: MORGAN, CRAIG Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/24/1959 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 08:47:56 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: MEDRANO, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/03/1980 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 02:34:13 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: HATFIELD, JORDAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/29/1991 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 01:55:34 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: GERDES, MATHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1987 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 01:41:07 Charges: FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 2ND DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ATTEMPT THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: ALEXANDER, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/28/1961 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 00:42:10 Charges: ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: BRUNT, JACORIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/11/1998 Booking Time: 12/03/2019 / 00:32:22 Charges: ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: DIAZ, LORENZO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/24/1995 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 18:27:29 Charges: DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS COCAINE W/INT TO DELVR (28-140G) (F1C)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: JENNINGS, WALTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1963 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 16:39:16 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: JOHNS, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/06/1999 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 16:32:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: STABLER, CHERELLE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/05/1986 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 15:23:32 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: STEINMETZ, AUGUSTUS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/08/1991 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 15:06:55 Charges: POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: AGUILAR, JAYCEE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/21/1992 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:49:03 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: POLICKY, STEPHANIE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 11/06/1979 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:42:47 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $1500-5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, CHRISTY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/01/1977 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:04:20 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: COX, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/08/1983 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 13:51:35 Charges: ESCAPE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-05-2019
Last, First Name: MYSZKOWSKI, JULIA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/31/1990 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 13:40:11 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-2ND OFFENSE (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email