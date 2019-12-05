You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hickman man accused of child enticement
View Comments

Hickman man accused of child enticement

{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors this week charged a 44-year-old Hickman man with child enticement.

Mark Chauza made his first court appearance on the felony charge Wednesday.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said a 13-year-old girl’s father reported in May that she had been getting lewd messages, photos and videos from a man on Instagram, an online photo sharing app. She also had gotten several messages from him asking her to send naked photos and videos of herself.

Before reporting it to law enforcement, the father set up a fake Instagram account posing as an underage girl, exchanged messages with the same man and got a phone number, which he had in his own contacts, according to an affidavit to arrest Chauza.

On Aug. 30, an investigator with the sheriff’s office posed as the girl and exchanged messages with the same Instagram user, who asked for sexually explicit photos.

Wagner said the Instagram account and phone number both tracked back to Chauza, who was arrested on Nov. 19 but since has posted bond.

Today's jail mugshots

Chauza

Mark Chauza

 LSO

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News