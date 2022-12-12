Hickman child care employee arrested for felony child abuse

A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after deputies say she repeatedly sprayed a child's face with a soap and water solution at a Hickman child care center Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Anderson, an employee at Tree House Child Development Center, allegedly sprayed the child three times after placing the 3-year-old in a corner at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The child's parents alerted the facility's owner Friday evening of potential wrongdoing after noticing the child's eyes were red and irritated, Houchin said.

The owner reviewed surveillance footage Saturday and called deputies to the center at 6901 Panama Road.

Houchin said the footage showed Anderson placing the child in the corner and spraying the the child once in the face, causing a reaction. Anderson then wiped down a nearby table before spraying the child two more times, Houchin said.

Deputies on Saturday arrested Anderson on suspicion of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers