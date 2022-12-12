 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Hickman child care employee arrested for felony child abuse

  • Updated
  • 0

A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after deputies say she repeatedly sprayed a child's face with a soap and water solution at a Hickman child care center Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Anderson, an employee at Tree House Child Development Center, allegedly sprayed the child three times after placing the 3-year-old in a corner at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The child's parents alerted the facility's owner Friday evening of potential wrongdoing after noticing the child's eyes were red and irritated, Houchin said.

The owner reviewed surveillance footage Saturday and called deputies to the center at 6901 Panama Road.

Houchin said the footage showed Anderson placing the child in the corner and spraying the the child once in the face, causing a reaction. Anderson then wiped down a nearby table before spraying the child two more times, Houchin said.

People are also reading…

Deputies on Saturday arrested Anderson on suspicion of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Body of missing Douglas County man found in Cass County
Lincoln man accused of making terroristic threats found not guilty
Lincoln man found with more than 11 pounds of meth sentenced to federal prison

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Courtney Anderson

Anderson

 Lancaster County jail
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News