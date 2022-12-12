Hickman child care employee arrested for felony child abuse, sheriff's office alleges

A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after deputies allege she repeatedly sprayed a 3-year-old child's face with a soap and water solution at a Hickman child care center on Friday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Anderson, an employee at Hickman's Tree House Child Development Center, allegedly sprayed the child three times after placing the 3-year-old in a corner at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The child's parents alerted the facility's owner sometime Friday evening of potential wrongdoing after noticing the child's eyes were red and irritated, Houchin said.

The owner reviewed surveillance footage on Saturday and called deputies to the center, which is located at 6901 Panama Road.

Houchin said the footage showed Anderson place the child in the corner and spray the 3-year-old once in the face, causing a reaction. Anderson then wiped down a nearby table before spraying the child two more times, Houchin said.

Deputies on Saturday arrested Anderson on suspicion of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

