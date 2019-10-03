The son of an 81-year-old Henderson man has sued a David City hospital alleging staff failed to secure him to the gurney during an ambulance ride to Lincoln last year.
When a semi turned in front of the ambulance, they crashed, throwing Louis Quiring and leaving him with a gash on his head and a brain injury.
He required 24-hour care for about three weeks until his death March 28, 2018.
Last week, Quiring's estate sued the Butler County Health Care Center; the driver of the ambulance, Don Lange; as well as the driver of the semi, Kempton Olney; and its owner, V & S Trucking of South Dakota.
In the wrongful death lawsuit, attorney Peter Wegman said Quiring's son is seeking more than $109,000 for medical bills, $10,000 for funeral and burial expenses and an unspecified amount for Quiring's pain and suffering before his death.
Wegman said at about 1:45 p.m. March 6, 2018, Quiring was being taken to a Lincoln hospital for issues with his breathing. As the ambulance headed south on U.S. 77, Olney, a V & S Trucking employee, came down the 56th Street exit ramp off Interstate 80 and turned left in front of the ambulance, the attorney said.
The ambulance couldn't stop in time and struck the left rear axles of the cattle trailer Olney was pulling.
The impact threw Quiring from the gurney, causing him to hit his head.
While hospitalized, he contracted pneumonia, which caused acute respiratory failure.
Wegman said Quiring's death was caused by the injuries he sustained in the crash and the complications that followed from his injuries and his extended hospitalization.
The lawsuit accuses the Butler County Health Care Center and Lange, the ambulance driver, of being negligent for failing to properly secure Quiring to the gurney and for not seeing Olney sooner to avoid the crash.
It also accuses Olney and his employer of being negligent for causing the collision and failing to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
Those being sued haven't yet filed responses to the lawsuit.