 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helped by hotel clerks who called in tips, FBI closed in on Boswell and Trail
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Helped by hotel clerks who called in tips, FBI closed in on Boswell and Trail

{{featured_button_text}}

A week after a 24-year-old Lincoln woman's disappearance in 2017, Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail smoked casually outside a hotel in Spencer, Iowa.

If they were worried or in a rush, they didn't look it, according to Hunter Birdsall, the general manager at the Days Inn where they stayed three nights.

"They were just laughing, having a good time, conversating," she told the jury at Boswell's trial for the killing of Sydney Loofe.

The testimony from Birdsall and others Wednesday gave jurors a glimpse of Boswell's and Trail's demeanor as investigators narrowed in on them, first as "persons of interest" and then Loofe's suspected killers.

Sydney Loofe's mom testifies at Boswell murder trial about her daughter's last days

Ultimately, it was the quick work of Nebraska FBI agents, who tracked the location of a newly purchased cellphone they turned on briefly to post Facebook videos denying their involvement that led to their arrests.

By then, tipsters had law enforcement hot on their heels in Iowa. 

Birdsall called the tip line Nov. 28, 2017, after spotting a Facebook post about the search for Loofe and how police were looking for Trail and Boswell.

As trial begins, Bailey Boswell's attorney tells jurors the state has a 'weak case'

She said it was the couple who had checked out of the Days Inn two days earlier.

Birdsall told the jury they'd checked in Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, and that night ate soup, prepared for hotel guests by the manager. She said she remembered Trail joking the next day in the lobby about how his "wife" never cooked for him. 

From there, Boswell and Trail had moved on to the GrandStay Hotel and Suites in Ames, Iowa, where a front desk clerk, Jennie Bloom, called the tip line Nov. 28 after seeing a story on social media and recognizing their names and picture.

Boswell, Trail never returned to apartment after police searched it, landlord says

The couple had just extended their stay that morning, but by morning were gone.

"It looked like somebody up and left and never came back for any of their belongings," said Jackie Hahn, a staff operations specialist with the FBI in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Late the next day, Trail and Boswell posted videos on Facebook, which led to their arrests at the Windmill Inn in Branson, Missouri.

Photos from Aubrey Trail's trial

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News