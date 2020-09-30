Helped by hotel clerks who called in tips, FBI closed in on Boswell and Trail

A week after a 24-year-old Lincoln woman's disappearance in 2017, Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail smoked casually outside a hotel in Spencer, Iowa.
If they were worried or in a rush, they didn't look it, according to Hunter Birdsall, the general manager at the Days Inn where they stayed three nights.
"They were just laughing, having a good time, conversating," she told the jury at Boswell's trial for the killing of Sydney Loofe.
The testimony from Birdsall and others Wednesday gave jurors a glimpse of Boswell's and Trail's demeanor as investigators narrowed in on them, first as "persons of interest" and then Loofe's suspected killers.
Ultimately, it was the quick work of Nebraska FBI agents, who tracked the location of a newly purchased cellphone they turned on briefly to post Facebook videos denying their involvement that led to their arrests.
By then, tipsters had law enforcement hot on their heels in Iowa.
Birdsall called the tip line Nov. 28, 2017, after spotting a Facebook post about the search for Loofe and how police were looking for Trail and Boswell.
She said it was the couple who had checked out of the Days Inn two days earlier.
Birdsall told the jury they'd checked in Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, and that night ate soup, prepared for hotel guests by the manager. She said she remembered Trail joking the next day in the lobby about how his "wife" never cooked for him.
From there, Boswell and Trail had moved on to the GrandStay Hotel and Suites in Ames, Iowa, where a front desk clerk, Jennie Bloom, called the tip line Nov. 28 after seeing a story on social media and recognizing their names and picture.
The couple had just extended their stay that morning, but by morning were gone.
"It looked like somebody up and left and never came back for any of their belongings," said Jackie Hahn, a staff operations specialist with the FBI in Des Moines, Iowa.
Late the next day, Trail and Boswell posted videos on Facebook, which led to their arrests at the Windmill Inn in Branson, Missouri.
