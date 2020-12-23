 Skip to main content
Help from State Patrol helicopter led to arrest in connection to stolen Audi, sheriff says
Help from State Patrol helicopter led to arrest in connection to stolen Audi, sheriff says

Law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old Lincoln man and recovered a stolen Audi SUV Tuesday afternoon with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Audi connect, a service similar to OnStar, helped investigators locate a 2019 Audi Q8, reported stolen Dec. 16 in a burglary near Southwest 12th and West Denton Road along with a 2012 Jaguar convertible.

Both vehicles, together worth about $94,000, were recovered.

Wagner said the tracking system led investigators to the area of North 70th and Holdrege streets, where they spotted the Audi, which had been spray-painted a dull black to cover its original white color. When it fled, they didn't pursue it. But the State Patrol's helicopter was up, so it started following it from the sky, he said. 

The driver abandoned the Audi in the area of South Seventh and C streets, where he got into a different vehicle and drove to the area of 12th and High streets. Wagner said there the driver, Dakota Grant, tried to run, but was caught and arrested around 4:30 p.m.

He said investigators found the stolen Jaguar in an apartment complex parking lot near North 70th and Cleveland Avenue.

Grant went to jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property. 

Wagner said investigators are working to determine who else may have been involved.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News