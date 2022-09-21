 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helicopter makes emergency landing near Lincoln Airport

Army Heli Landing, 9.21

Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 helicopter made an emergency landing Wednesday near the Lincoln Airport.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star

A Nebraska Army National Guard helicopter made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon near the Lincoln Airport, the Guard said in a tweet.

Just before 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Northwest 41st Street and West Huntington Avenue after the UH-60 helicopter landed in a field between the airport and an Air Park neighborhood.

The three crew members on board, who weren't injured, made the emergency landing after detecting a malfunction.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

