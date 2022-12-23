 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hearing set Feb. 1 to consider candidates for next district court judge for Lancaster County

A public hearing is set for Feb. 1 to receive information on the qualifications of candidates seeking to replace Lancaster County District Judge Robert R. Otte, who retired Nov. 27.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will hold the hearing at the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol at 1:30 p.m.

People interested in applying must do so by 4 p.m. Jan. 11.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so by written testimony in advance by mailing it to the commission chair or emailing it to kara.nielsen@nebraska.gov by Jan. 27; or by offering oral testimony at the hearing.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Jodi Nelson presides over a contempt hearing Friday, May 13, 2022, for prospective jurors who did not appear for jury duty.

In their own words: Judges, lawyers, professors discuss diversity in Nebraska's legal community

On Juneteenth, as the country neared Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's swearing-in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Journal Star reached out to several people on the bench, in the legal community and at Nebraska's law schools to ask their thoughts about diversity in the state's courtrooms.

We asked what drew them to a career in law; how long they've been working in Nebraska and if they plan to stay; why diversity is important in the judicial system and what can be done to foster diversity in the legal community.

View their answers below.

In their own words: Horacio Wheelock
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Horacio Wheelock

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"I immigrated from a country with little rule of law and it is inspiring every day to be a part of this great country's system of law and justice."

In their own words: Jordyn Piper
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Jordyn Piper

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"We need to help make the journey to law school more accessible for young people. Many people of color or from diverse backgrounds do not have attorneys in their families or broader friend groups."

In their own words: Stefanie Martinez
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Stefanie Martinez

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"Having an awareness that each individual is different and unique based on a culmination of their life experiences is the foundation of equity and fairness."

In their own words: Genesis Agosto
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Genesis Agosto

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"One thing that will improve diversity among attorneys and judges here in Nebraska is to try to retain the diverse law students that attend Nebraska law schools."

In their own words: Raul Guerra
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Raul Guerra

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"No matter who you are, we need lawyers and judges in our communities who look like you or share your life experiences."

In their own words: Christal Sheppard
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Christal Sheppard

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"Bringing diversity of skills and experiences to any endeavor can result in a better end-product, whether it is the skill sets needed to build a house or a judicial system."

In their own words: Jose Rodriguez
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Jose Rodriguez

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

"In order to apply the law in the most equitable fashion possible, the judicial system must incorporate the varied perspectives of all of its constituents."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

