You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Head-on crash on A Street led to Lincoln man's arrest for drugs, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Head-on crash on A Street led to Lincoln man's arrest for drugs, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man Thursday after he passed out while driving and drifted into an oncoming car on A Street near 23rd Street.

Travis K. Johnson

Travis K. Johnson

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Travis K. Johnson had been heading east in a Dodge Charger when he slumped over the wheel and ran head-on into a Ford Focus driven by a 46-year-old Lincoln woman.

Gunshots fired in central Lincoln, witness says; police investigating

The other driver told police she honked when she saw him drifting into her lane but he appeared to be sleeping.

Bonkiewicz said Johnson told police he had a medical episode.

Police arrested Johnson after he said they could search him and they found a keychain with a white powdery substance inside, Bonkiewicz said.

TSA officers stop Aurora man with gun from boarding plane at Eppley

A search of the car turned up 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of heroin, an unloaded .38 pistol, digital scales, baggies and $4,429 in cash, police said.

Johnson was jailed on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money and a firearm while violating drug laws and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Building burns on property owned by Lincoln Public Schools
Ex-Seward County deputy appeals decision upholding state police council's decision

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News