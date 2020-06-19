Head-on crash on A Street led to Lincoln man's arrest for drugs, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man Thursday after he passed out while driving and drifted into an oncoming car on A Street near 23rd Street.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Travis K. Johnson had been heading east in a Dodge Charger when he slumped over the wheel and ran head-on into a Ford Focus driven by a 46-year-old Lincoln woman.

The other driver told police she honked when she saw him drifting into her lane but he appeared to be sleeping.

Bonkiewicz said Johnson told police he had a medical episode.

Police arrested Johnson after he said they could search him and they found a keychain with a white powdery substance inside, Bonkiewicz said.

A search of the car turned up 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of heroin, an unloaded .38 pistol, digital scales, baggies and $4,429 in cash, police said.

Johnson was jailed on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money and a firearm while violating drug laws and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

