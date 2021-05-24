 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haymarket salon hit in weekend burglary, Lincoln police say
0 comments
editor's pick

Haymarket salon hit in weekend burglary, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Police say thieves hit a Haymarket hair salon overnight Friday. 

Officer Erin Spilker said Black Dahlia Salon, 701 P St., reported the burglary at about 9 a.m. Saturday after an employee came to work and discovered what happened.

Someone had taken off with five sets of shears and electronics, valued at about $3,200.

Spilker said police are working to get security video. There was no forced entry. 

Lincoln man accused of threatening woman with knife
Lincoln police investigate drive-by shooting
3 Lincoln men arrested on teen's report they held her captive, sexually assaulted her
Police logo 2020
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 2 million Ohioans seek vaccine lottery prize

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News