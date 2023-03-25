A Hayes Center man has been sentenced to jail time for calling his ex's mother and leaving a voicemail claiming to be a Lincoln Police Officer reaching out about a homicide at her daughter's house.

Garrett Dondlinger, 27, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer, false reporting and disturbing the peace.

Lancaster County Court Judge Matt Acton on Friday sentenced him to a year and nine months at the county jail.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Ryan Lawrence said shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 6, LPD's dispatch got the first of what would be a string of anonymous 911 calls from Dondlinger's phone number, saying he could hear yelling coming from a townhouse near South 84th and Pine Lake Road, then that he heard what he thought were two gunshots.

Lawrence said he arrived at the townhouse at the same time as the woman's mother. She told him she had gotten nine calls from a blocked number and a voicemail where the caller said he was reaching out from the "Lancaster County Police Department" about a "homicide at your daughter's address."

She had recognized the voice as Dondlinger's.

Everything was fine at the townhouse.

While police still were there, dispatch got another call from the same number saying someone was dragging something out the front door. When the dispatcher said an officer was on scene, he hung up.

Dondlinger called 911 several more times that morning giving the woman's parent's address and saying they were "going to die."

Due to the vague threats, and strange phone calls, police pinged Garrett's phone for the safety of the victims. It was in Hayes Center.

Later that month, the woman's mother got another voicemail where the caller claimed to be an LPD officer and that her daughter and granddaughter were at the hospital.

Phone records tied Dondlinger to the calls.

State spending analysis: Which states spend the most on policing and corrections? State spending analysis: Which states spend the most on policing and corrections? Which states spend the most on policing and corrections? Democratic and Republican state policing and corrections spending