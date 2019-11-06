A crash between a school bus and car sent seven people to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday morning.
It happened at 29th and Starr streets at about 7:30 a.m.
Capt. Nancy Crist said Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported two from the Lincoln Public Schools bus and five from the car. She said she couldn’t say how many of the injured were children.
You have free articles remaining.
The bus had been going east on Starr Street and the car north on 29th when they collided in the intersection.
Rescue workers evaluated all of the students on the bus for injuries and were contacting parents of any students involved.