Hastings woman allegedly caught trying to smuggle drugs to inmate at Lincoln prison

A Hastings woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a state prison in Lincoln.
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Tammy Rocco, 52, with three counts of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine, marijuana and suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction) and unlawful acts in prison.
In an affidavit for Rocco's arrest, Nebraska State Patrol investigator Nate Eymann said he was advised of an ongoing investigation by the intelligence unit at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services following a prior visit by Rocco.
She was suspected of passing contraband to an inmate, a relative, at the Reception and Treatment Center on West Van Dorn Street during a prior visit.
Eymann said when Rocco arrived for a visit over the noon hour Monday, investigators approached her in the parking lot, asked for permission to search her and her vehicle and ultimately found four plastic wrapped packages — containing 20 suboxone strips, THC concentrate and 13 grams of meth — that had been hidden on her.
Rocco made her first appearance on the felony charges Tuesday.
