Handgun recovered at Campbell Elementary; stolen sword still missing, Lincoln police say

A handgun that was stolen from a truck in a north Lincoln neighborhood early Monday morning was found at a nearby elementary school about seven hours after it was reported missing, according to the police.

But other weapons taken from Garrett Elting's 1997 Chevy pickup — including two more handguns, two rifles, a tote full of custom-made knives and a $10,000 custom sword — are still missing.

Elting, who reported the theft to LPD at about 9 a.m. Monday, discovered the weapons were missing from his truck near 21st and Superior streets after walking his two oldest children to nearby Campbell Elementary School for class.

Hours later, at about 4 p.m., another parent found a .25 caliber pistol in a box along the sidewalk on the south side of the school, Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday. The gun was found to be stolen from Elting's truck.

In an interview with the Journal Star on Monday, Elting didn't mention the five stolen firearms — only the blades taken from the backseat of the pickup. Police said thieves accessed the vehicle via a partially opened window.