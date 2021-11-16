 Skip to main content
Handgun recovered at Campbell Elementary; stolen sword still missing, Lincoln police say
Handgun recovered at Campbell Elementary; stolen sword still missing, Lincoln police say

  Updated
Elting Sword

The handmade sword stolen from Garrett Elting's truck sometime early Monday morning near 21st and Superior streets is worth $10,000. 

 Garrett Etling, Courtesy photo

A handgun that was stolen from a truck in a north Lincoln neighborhood early Monday morning was found at a nearby elementary school about seven hours after it was reported missing, according to the police.

But other weapons taken from Garrett Elting's 1997 Chevy pickup — including two more handguns, two rifles, a tote full of custom-made knives and a $10,000 custom sword — are still missing.

Elting, who reported the theft to LPD at about 9 a.m. Monday, discovered the weapons were missing from his truck near 21st and Superior streets after walking his two oldest children to nearby Campbell Elementary School for class.

Hours later, at about 4 p.m., another parent found a .25 caliber pistol in a box along the sidewalk on the south side of the school, Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday. The gun was found to be stolen from Elting's truck. 

In an interview with the Journal Star on Monday, Elting didn't mention the five stolen firearms — only the blades taken from the backseat of the pickup. Police said thieves accessed the vehicle via a partially opened window. 

"I just want to get my sword back, man," Elting said. "I can never recreate that sword." 

Elting, a 30-year-old knife-maker who operates a bladesmith business out of his garage, made the sword on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire," a competition show he's appeared on twice. 

The total loss from the break-in stands at more than $15,000, according to police. 

Since October 2020, Lincoln has had a city ordinance requiring guns left in a vehicle to be hidden and the doors locked.

Elting is among the latest victims of the city's most prevalent, successful crime. In the first nine months of the year, the Lincoln Police Department fielded reports of 1,965 vehicle larcenies. As of Sept. 30, LPD had resolved 73 cases — a clearance rate of 3.7%. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

