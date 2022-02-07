Handgun, precious metals missing from stolen truck in Lincoln, police say

A Lincoln man recovered his own stolen truck but is missing a handgun and various precious metals that had been inside of it when the truck was taken by an acquaintance Saturday night, according to police.

The 36-year-old man told Lincoln police he was giving a ride to an acquaintance when he stopped at Walmart near 27th and Superior streets at 10 p.m. Saturday, leaving the other man in the running pickup while he went inside, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.

When he emerged from the store, the truck was gone, Kocian said.

The 36-year-old ultimately tracked down his truck after making a few phone calls, Kocian said, but discovered a 9 mm Ruger pistol and $13,700 worth of gold, silver and other precious metals were missing.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.