Handgun, precious metals missing from stolen truck in Lincoln, police say

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A Lincoln man recovered his own stolen truck but is missing a handgun and various precious metals that had been inside of it when the truck was taken by an acquaintance Saturday night, according to police. 

The 36-year-old man told Lincoln police he was giving a ride to an acquaintance when he stopped at Walmart near 27th and Superior streets at 10 p.m. Saturday, leaving the other man in the running pickup while he went inside, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said. 

When he emerged from the store, the truck was gone, Kocian said. 

The 36-year-old ultimately tracked down his truck after making a few phone calls, Kocian said, but discovered a 9 mm Ruger pistol and $13,700 worth of gold, silver and other precious metals were missing.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing. 

Woman killed in south Lincoln crash identified
Two people found dead, two others taken to Omaha hospital for suspected drug overdoses
Lincoln teen lit firework in car, started fire, police say
Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

Lincoln man goes to prison for groping 13-year-old girl

In court records, police say the girl told her middle school counselor what happened, which led to a forensic interview, where she said Schoonover drove her around town, buying them both shooters then groping her over her clothes. 

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency to deal with trucking blockade

