Gunshots reported early Tuesday in neighborhood near Bryan West, Lincoln police say
Gunshots reported early Tuesday in neighborhood near Bryan West, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police are investigating a report of gunshots being heard early Tuesday in the neighborhood east of Bryan West hospital.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at 2:45 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and Park Avenue. 

Police responded but couldn't find any victims or damage. The investigation is ongoing. 

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

