Gunshots fired in central Lincoln, witness says; police investigating
Police say they are investigating a report of gunshots being fired shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 30th Street.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a witness told officers he heard about eight gunshots outside his home. When he looked out, he saw a man fire four shots into the air and then run down the alley with another man.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to find the men.

Bonkiewicz said they did recover multiple bullet casings. There were no reported injuries or damage.

Police logo 2017
