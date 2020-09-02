Gunshot victim treated at Bryan West Campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old man was treated at Bryan West Campus late Wednesday afternoon for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The victim was shot at a home in the 1000 block of West Welter Drive and taken to the hospital by a family member, according to police. They were called to the home shortly after 4:40 p.m. and remained there for more than an hour, talking with the victim's family.

The victim did not have any internal injuries, Police Sgt. David Munn said.

Two neighbors said they had heard multiple gunshots.

Police did not report any arrests, but emergency radio traffic indicated that at least three people were taken into custody.

In a news release, police said they were not looking for any additional people linked to the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

